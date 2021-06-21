Nageezi man accused of sexually abusing, assaulting woman in Bloomfield alley

Bryan Begay, 31, is accused of a third-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and a fourth-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact, according to the criminal complaint.

FARMINGTON — A Nageezi man is accused of sexually abusing and assaulting a woman behind a building in a Bloomfield neighborhood.

Bryan Begay, 31, faces a third-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and a fourth-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact, according to the criminal complaint.

Shellie Patscheck, Begay's attorney, told The Daily Times her client denies the allegations and he looks forward to a full and complete investigation.

The Bloomfield Police Department handled the investigation.

An officer on patrol was flagged down around 12:29 p.m. on June 11 in the 200 block of S. 3rd St.

A male witness said a woman was being sexually assaulted in an alley behind a building. While the officer was speaking to the witness, Begay emerged from the area of the alleged incident, according to court documents. The officer then located the woman, who was on the ground with her shoes off.

The male witness then told the officer he saw Begay sexually abusing and assaulting the woman, at one point dragging her into the area of the alleged incident, according to the probable cause statement.

He also stated he briefly got into a fight with Begay. The woman also told the officer Begay sexually assaulted and abused her, according to court documents.

Begay denied the accusations, claiming he was trying to watch over the woman and male witness because they were intoxicated.

At one point, Begay said he was trying to wake her up by kicking her shoes but then the officer reminded him she wasn’t wearing shoes, a court document stated.

Begay was arrested at the scene.

The woman later told an officer her shoulder felt like it was dislocated. Paramedics were called to the scene, but no update was listed in court documents.

Begay is being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center pending a June 29 hearing. The defendant is accused of violating his conditions of release from the jail in a separate felony case.

His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of June 24 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

