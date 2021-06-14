Woman allegedly attacked Farmington motel housekeeper with razor blade

Shawna McKinley, 34, is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon along with criminal trespassing concealing identity.

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock woman allegedly attacked a housekeeper at a Farmington motel while intoxicated and sliced the employee’s hand with a razor blade.

Shawna McKinley, 34, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, along with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing and petty misdemeanor count of concealing identity, according to criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of June 14.

The Farmington Police Department responded around 12:19 p.m. on June 12 to the Journey Inn at 317 Airport Drive, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers responded on reports of an employee who was attacked by a woman. Police interviewed the injured woman.

The housekeeper told law enforcement she was cleaning motel rooms when she found McKinley in a room. The defendant was not a registered guest of the motel.

The employee then said McKinley refused to leave the room and pushed the housekeeper out of the room.

The motel manager told the employee to remove the woman from the room, according to court documents.

The housekeeper told police she went into the room again, and that’s when McKinley sliced her right hand with a razor blade, the affidavit states.

McKinley then left the scene and was later found walking south along Airport Drive by law enforcement.

The defendant is accused of concealing her identity, which police believe was due to her two arrest warrants and being on probation.

She has two warrants for failing to comply with her probation, according to court documents.

McKinley said she is homeless and had been drinking alcohol. The defendant appeared to be intoxicated as she slurred her words while talking, according to police.

While speaking to police, McKinley claimed she was a motel guest and said there had been no confrontation with an employee, according to court documents.

McKinley was being held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the morning of June 14.

The defendant’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of July 7 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

