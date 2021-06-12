Three accused of severely injuring man by stomping on him in west Farmington

Carl Jim, 34, of Fruitland; Mario Watchman, 34, of Sheep Springs and Amanda Nakai, 33, of Kirtland, are accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and fourth-degree felony counts of tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

The injured man was found in the area south of the Dominos restaurant, near the old laundromat along West Broadway Avenue.

FARMINGTON — Three people are accused of severely injuring a man by attacking him in west Farmington, leaving him unconscious after repeatedly stomping on him.

Carl Jim, 34, of Fruitland; Mario Watchman, 34, of Sheep Springs; and Amanda Nakai, 33, of Kirtland, are accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and fourth-degree felony counts of tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

John Beckstead, Nakai’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Neither Jim nor Watchman had legal representation on the morning of June 11.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 8:02 p.m. on June 6 to the area of the Domino's pizza restaurant at 725 W. Main St. on reports of three people stomping on a man on the ground, according to a probable cause statement.

Officers found the man who had been attacked after locating a man who had called dispatch. The witness told police he saw Jim, Nakai and Watchman repeatedly stomp on the man.

The injured man was found in the area south of the Domino's restaurant, near a laundromat along West Broadway Avenue.

Paramedics were called to the scene after the man was found lying face down and struggling to breathe. He was found unconscious and bleeding from the face.

The court documents included graphic details, including that the man had several teeth that had been “re-arranged” and moving around.

The man was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center and was intubated with an “extremely inflated” chest.

All three defendants were located shortly after the alleged incident.

Watchman had a nearly empty bottle of vodka and hand sanitizer bottles on him. He claimed he hadn't been involved in the fight.

Jim claimed the blood on his shoe was from a dog. He allegedly tried to scrape the blood evidence from his shoes, according to police.

Nakia and Jim both allegedly used hand sanitizer to clean the blood off their hands, according to court documents.

The interviews with the three defendants led to each of them telling a different story about the incident to investigators.

Jim and Watchman have been released from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office on June 10 filed a motion to keep Nakia in jail without bond as she awaits her trial.

The prosecution alleges that her “violent history” and her two alleged violent felonies within the last 30 days while on conditions of release from the jail make clear she is a “genuine danger to this community,” according to court documents.

She is set for a June 17 hearing on the motion in Aztec District Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

