Man accused of dealership auto burglaries now accused of armed burglary of Bargain Bin

Tristan Myers, 22, is accused of a second-degree felony count of aggravated burglary (deadly weapon), according to the criminal complaint.

Bargain Bin Owner Bruce Petty told The Daily Times the new estimate is about $8,000 in insurance claims.

The defendant on May 26 had his conditions of release revoked and is ordered to remain at the county jail, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON — A man accused of burglarizing vehicles at a Farmington dealership faces new charges, including the alleged armed burglary of a Farmington store, costing the business more than $8,000.

The owner of the business said he was happy to see someone charged in connection to the burglary.

He is accused of burglarizing the Bargain Bin at 3050 E. 20th St. while armed on or around April 1, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The defendant did not have legal presentation in the case on the morning of June 2.

The armed burglary charges were filed on May 25 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 4:02 a.m. on April 1 to the Bargain Bin on reports of a burglary.

Officers who arrived on scene saw the front doors had been broken with glass on the ground. An employee pulled the video surveillance footage of the incident.

The video footage showed a man later identified as Myers and a woman with no charges filed against her as of June 2.

Myers is allegedly seen breaking into the store with a crowbar and is holding it while stealing items, according to court documents.

The defendant is accused of stealing a safe and a power generator, with damages initially listed at $1,650 in court documents.

Bargain Bin Owner Bruce Petty told The Daily Times the new estimate is about $8,000 in insurance claims.

The insurance claims include about $5,000 to replace the front entryway, $2,000 for cash inside the safe and the replacement of the stolen safe.

“I’m super excited that the person who did that won’t be doing it again, at least to us, in the near future,” Petty said.

A Farmington detective on May 24 listened to a phone call Myers made from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Myers is accused of stating on the phone call he knew he could get charged in connection to the burglary at the Bargain Bin and wondered aloud if law enforcement knew about the alleged crime, according to court documents.

The man he was speaking to told him to stop talking about it.

The detective wrote in the affidavit that Myers matches the description of the man in the business’ video surveillance footage.

Myers is also accused in a separate case of shoplifting about $660 worth of items on Dec. 6 from the Walmart at 1400 W. Main St. in Farmington, according to court documents.

The defendant had his conditions of release revoked on May 26 and was ordered to remain at the county jail, according to court documents.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

