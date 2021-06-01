Fruitland man allegedly beat up woman, stole her vehicle and crashed stolen vehicle

Wilson Crosby, 35, is accused of a felony count of aggravated battery and vehicle theft along with a misdemeanor count of failure to give information and render aid, according to the criminal complaint.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 7:01 p.m. on May 25 to the 2300 block of West Apache Street on reports of a woman being attacked.

FARMINGTON — A Fruitland man is accused of attacking a woman and knocking her unconscious, then allegedly stealing her vehicle and using that vehicle in a hit-and-run incident.

Wilson Crosby, 35, is accused of a felony count of aggravated battery and vehicle theft, along with a misdemeanor count of failure to give information and render aid, according to the criminal complaint.

Ruth Wheeler, Crosby’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Officers spoke to the woman several times that evening, including after she was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center, according to the probable cause statement.

The woman told law enforcement she was drinking alcohol with Crosby as he became very angry and started to attack her.

Crosby is accused of grabbing the woman by her hair and dragging her. Strands of hair found in the residence were collected as evidence.

The woman said she was pushed down onto the bed by Crosby, as he strangled her and choked her, according to court documents.

A bump was found on the back of her head from where Crosby allegedly struck her. She was also diagnosed with a concussion and was knocked out for an unknown period of time.

She had scratches on her face, neck and right arm. Photographs were taken of the bruising on her back.

Crosby also allegedly bit the woman on her right arm. He is also accused of stealing her Kia passenger car and fleeing the scene of the attack.

The defendant allegedly rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection of West Main Street and La Plata Highway, then fled the scene.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near Cardinal Street in the Troy King Road area.

Crosby was later detained after being located at the 7-2-11 gas station at 4300 W. Main St.

The defendant initially claimed he didn’t remember things due to being “blackout” drunk. He later changed his statement by admitting to the attack, vehicle theft and hit-and-run incident, according to court documents.

Crosby was booked on May 26 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and released the next day.

He is set for a June 2 preliminary hearing in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

