Farmington man jailed due to 11th DWI arrest after almost driving into apartment building

Tremayne Yazzie, 43, has been charged with a second-degree felony count of DWI along with four misdemeanor counts including open container and driving on the wrong side of road, according to the criminal complaint.

A Farmington Police Department officer around 1:35 p.m. on May 25 saw a vehicle driving north on Airport Drive toward Glade Lane.

The prosecution alleges Yazzie is a danger to the community when released from jail as he continues to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man was arrested — his 11th DWI arrest — after allegedly driving drunk and almost hitting an apartment building.

The district attorney’s office is trying to keep him in the county jail without bond while he awaits his trial.

The defendant did not have legal representation on May 28.

It was driving in the center lane of traffic for about a quarter mile. The vehicle had difficulty braking and was “rocking front to back,” according to court documents.

Yazzie is accused of almost striking an apartment building in the 1000 block of Glade Lane while driving.

The officer spoke to Yazzie, who had bloodshot and watery eyes, according to court documents. The defendant was allegedly swaying left to right and front to back as he spoke to the officer.

Yazzie is accused of refusing a field sobriety test and would not state how much alcohol he had consumed.

Several open beer cans were found in the vehicle after Yazzie was arrested.

A blood search warrant was sought and issued as Yazzie refused a breathalyzer.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to keep Yazzie held at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center without bond.

It lists seven DWI convictions, with the most recent in June 2013.

The motion also lists a pending felony DWI case in Guadalupe County from August 2020. He also faces a second-degree felony count of DWI in that case.

An arrest warrant was issued for Yazzie on April 6 for failing to appear in court on the DWI charge from Guadalupe County, according to court documents.

Yazzie is set for a June 2 hearing in Aztec District Court regarding the motion.

