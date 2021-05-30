Man accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles at Farmington auto dealership

Tristan Myers, 22, is accused of seven felony counts of vehicle burglary and four counts of attempted vehicle burglary.

The Farmington Police Department handled the investigation.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County man is accused of burglarizing seven vehicles and attempting to burglarize others at a Farmington auto dealership earlier this month.

Tristan Myers, 22, is accused of seven, fourth-degree felony counts of vehicle burglary and four, misdemeanor counts of attempted vehicle burglary, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the afternoon of May 28. The Farmington Police Department handled the investigation.

The first police report was taken around 3:04 p.m. on May 9 when an officer was dispatched to Melloy Honda at 5301 E. Main St. on reports of a breaking and entering, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Melloy Honda did not return a call from The Daily Times regarding the criminal case.

A red Honda Civic left at the business for repairs appeared to have been broken into, an employee told the officer.

A second report was taken on May 12, where two service managers spoke to an officer. The officer was told there were multiple auto burglaries at the business overnight.

A service manager told law enforcement employees failed to lock the burglarized vehicles before the dealership closed for the day, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states there were no damage or forced entry into the burglarized vehicles.

The detective on May 14 obtained all the video surveillance footage from the alleged incidents.

Law enforcement officials allege it was Myers who burglarized the six vehicles and attempted to break into four other vehicles on the night of May 11 along with the single vehicle on the night of May 9, according to court documents.

The burglarized vehicles included a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck, a green Ford Ranger pickup truck, a tan Chrysler 300c passenger car and silver Chevy pickup truck.

The defendant is accused of taking tools from a toolbox on the silver Ford F-150, according to court documents.

The detective wrote in the affidavit that law enforcement was unaware if anything was stolen from some of the vehicles as they were not able to contact the owners.

Myers did not speak about the alleged crimes to law enforcement, requesting an attorney, according to court documents. Investigators also collected five sets of DNA samples from Myers.

The vehicle Myers was driving at the time of the May 13 arrest matches the description of the vehicle used during the alleged vehicle burglaries, according to a court document.

The defendant also matched the description of a man in the security footage, according to the affidavit.

Myers remains incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center as of May 28.

He is set for a June 2 preliminary hearing in Farmington Magistrate Court.

