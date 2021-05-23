Farmington man accused of stabbing another man twice after losing 'slap boxing' match

Wyatt Hayes, 32, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

Shellie Patscheck, Hayes' attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

The defendant’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of June 2 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of stabbing another man twice, and police say an officer used a stun gun to subdue the defendant after he allegedly resisted arrest.

Wyatt Hayes, 32, is accused of a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Hayes allegedly stabbed a man twice on the afternoon of May 16 in the 900 block of East Main Street in Farmington, according to court documents.

Shellie Patscheck, Hayes' attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 4:25 p.m. to a loan business at 928 E. Main St. on reports of a man chasing another person with a knife.

The stabbing victim told police he and Hayes were "slap-boxing" and Hayes lost, which made him mad, according to court documents. He said Hayes pulled out a knife and jabbed at the man multiple times, causing a stab wound to the man's back and one on his side.

Hayes is accused of refusing to follow the commands of officers who arrived on scene and starting to walk away from them. Court documents say that one of those responding officers armed himself with a stun gun and fired it at Hayes.

When three of the probes struck Hayes he fell to the ground after being stunned, court documents said, and then the officers put Hayes in handcuffs.

Paramedics were called to the scene to check on Hayes, who had a bloody chin from the fall.

Hayes was cleared by paramedics then transported to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

He was released on May 17 from the county jail.

The defendant’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of June 2 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e