Farmington Police Department blotter for May 17, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 2:37 a.m. on South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:11 a.m. on the 800 block of New Mexico Highway 516. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:34 a.m. on the 3100 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 7:28 a.m. at the intersection of South Schwartz Avenue and West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 8:34 a.m. on the 1100 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:33 a.m. on the 3800 block of English Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a criminal damage to property at 10:24 a.m. on the 2300 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:59 a.m. on the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:11 a.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:53 a.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and Acoma Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 1:50 p.m. on the 600 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 2:54 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 3:32 p.m. on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of disturbance at 5:09 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:13 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:24 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of Western Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:54 p.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:02 p.m. on the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 10:42 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.