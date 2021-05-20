Farmington Police Department blotter for May 16, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:15 a.m. on the 900 block of Hillside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:48 a.m. on the 2600 block of Mossman Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:46 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:11 a.m. on the 6800 block of Laurie Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Basin Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 10:57 a.m. on the 4200 block of Rancho De Animas Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:13 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of armed subject at 4:20 p.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:27 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:44 p.m. on the 1600 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:23 p.m. on the 1600 block of Finch Avenue. A report was taken.

​​​​​​​• Police responded to a report of a vehicle pursuit at 9:36 p.m. at the intersection of South Lake Street and West Main Street. A report was taken.

