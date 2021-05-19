Farmington Police Department blotter for May 15, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:28 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:44 a.m. on the 900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 3:49 a.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 6:39 a.m. on the 5800 block of North Cedarwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:39 a.m. at the intersection of South Auburn Avenue and West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a commercial breaking and entering at 11:19 a.m. on the 2300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:18 p.m. on the 1500 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:03 p.m. at the intersection of South Allen Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 1:18 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:57 p.m. on the 800 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:02 p.m. on the 100 block of Meadow View Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:16 p.m. on the 3400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:51 p.m. on the 100 block of West Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 7:24 p.m. on the 100 block of West Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a vehicle complaint at 8:58 p.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:05 p.m. on the 1000 block of Walnut Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an animal complaint/request for an investigation at 9:32 p.m. on the 1200 block of Camino Sol. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:43 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 10:45 p.m. on the 5700 block of Woodland Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:53 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.