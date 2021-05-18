Farmington Police Department blotter for May 14, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:53 a.m. on the 2100 block of Meadow Lark Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:55 a.m. on the 700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 6:06 a.m. on the 600 block of East Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a commercial burglary at 8:03 a.m. on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:42 a.m. on the 2100 block of East 12th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 9:47 a.m. on the 500 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:21 p.m. on the 700 block of South Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:36 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 2:33 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI and an accident with injuries at 2:56 p.m. on the 5000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 5:27 p.m. on the 5600 block of Harmony Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 5:37 p.m. on the 1700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:48 a.m. at the intersection of McCormick School Road and East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:09 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:33 p.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:13 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:20 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 9:27 p.m. on the 200 block of La Grange Avenue. A report was taken.