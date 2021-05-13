Farmington Police Department blotter for May 9, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:02 a.m. on the 3500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:06 a.m. on the 2800 block of Cherry Hills Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 12:18 a.m. on the 2700 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 5:12 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:22 a.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:52 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 12:28 p.m. on the 5300 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:32 p.m. on the 4500 block of Wildflower Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 4:52 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and East Pinon Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 5:14 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:16 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect at 11:47 p.m. on the 700 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.