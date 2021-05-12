Farmington Police Department blotter for May 8, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:48 a.m. at the intersection of Resource Avenue and Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:21 a.m. on the 1100 block of Soaring Eagle Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:14 a.m. on the 500 block of East 15th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:11 a.m. on the 600 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 11:34 a.m. on the 200 block of Westland Park. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:36 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 11:51 a.m. on the 500 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:06 p.m. on the 400 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:09 p.m. on the 800 block of Deer Trail. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:46 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:56 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 4:06 p.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:07 p.m. on the 2600 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:23 p.m. on the 600 block of Diamond Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 6:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 8:23 p.m. on the 100 block of South Harbour Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 8:57 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:11 p.m. at the intersection of North Auburn Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 10:46 p.m. on the 4700 block of Cortez Way. A report was taken.