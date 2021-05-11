Farmington Police Department blotter for May 7, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 12:04 a.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:29 a.m. on the 4200 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:45 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 10:47 a.m. on the 500 block of East 15th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 11:23 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 12:34 p.m. at the intersection of West La Plata Street and North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 2:47 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:21 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 3:44 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 4:05 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 6:01 p.m. on the 5400 block of East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 6:12 p.m. on the 2700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:26 p.m. on the 400 block of East Boyd Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:51 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:03 p.m. on the 800 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 8:46 p.m. on the 4200 block of First Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:29 p.m. on the 600 block of Cerrillos Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:08 p.m. on the 600 block of Cerrillos Drive. A report was taken.