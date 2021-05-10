Farmington police say officers shot person who was allegedly armed

FARMINGTON — An armed person was shot by law enforcement near Animas Street on the afternoon of May 10 and that the person has been transported at an area hospital, the Farmington Police Department reported.

The incident happened near the 100 block of West Animas Street, the agency posted at 5:10 p.m. on May 10 to its social media accounts.

The injured suspect was then transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect was not identified.

The agency posted online that all officers and uninvolved citizens in the vicinity of the event were safe.

At about 5:45 p.m. Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown told The Daily Times the agency has no additional details to share on the incident.

Citizens in the area of Arrington Street, Allen Avenue and Lake Street were asked to shelter-in-place at 3:40 p.m. on reports of a multiple-shots-fired call.

That shelter-in-place advisory was lifted at 3:57 p.m.

It was around 4:39 p.m. that Farmington police stated there was police activity in the area of West Animas Street and asked citizens to avoid the area.

The story will be updated as new details are available.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

