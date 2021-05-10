Farmington Police Department blotter for May 3, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 12:39 a.m. on the 4900 block of Kingsway Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of McCormick School Road and Alpine Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:13 a.m. on the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 8:35 a.m. on the 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 9:15 a.m. on the 600 block of Meseta Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:21 a.m. on the 2900 block of La Puente Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shoplifting at 12:28 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing and a liquor violation at 1:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:19 p.m. on the 2400 block of San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Cerrillos Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:53 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:10 p.m. on the 4600 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 4:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 5:01 a.m. on the 2700 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:41 a.m. on the 300 block of South Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a probation/parole violation at 7:29 p.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:05 p.m. at the intersection of Mission Avenue and Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:48 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen auto at 8:51 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:31 p.m. on the 500 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.