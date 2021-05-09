Farmington Police Department blotter for May 3, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:52 a.m. on the 500 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:35 a.m. on the 3800 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 1:55 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 2:08 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 8:50 a.m. on the 200 block of Lynwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of DWI/DUI and stolen vehicle at 12:17 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Amsden Drive. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 12:59 p.m. on the 3500 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:44 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Herrera Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect of a person at 3:35 p.m. on the 600 block of East 30th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 4:01 p.m. on the 3100 block of Crestridge Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:01 p.m. on the 300 block of South Lake Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:10 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of vehicle complaint at 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of East Cedar Street and South Hutton Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:06 p.m. on the 4100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 6:59 p.m. at the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:32 p.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 10:08 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 11:34 p.m. on the 3000 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:49 p.m. on the 2100 block of Clayton Avenue. A report was taken.