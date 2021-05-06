Farmington Police Department blotter for May 2, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:03 a.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:49 a.m. on the 700 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a narcotics at 1:55 a.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:29 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 5:38 a.m. on the 1200 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 11:07 a.m. on the 1200 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 11:53 a.m. on the 800 block of Hallett Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:32 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:59 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 4:21 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Ivie Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:40 p.m. on the 5000 block of Samantha Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a fireworks complaint at 5:45 p.m. on the 5100 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 6:19 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 7:54 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:22 p.m. on the 1000 block of Smith Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:46 p.m. on the 2100 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:51 p.m. on the 700 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.