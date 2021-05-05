Farmington Police Department blotter for May 1, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 12:22 a.m. on the 7000 block of Old Aztec Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:21 a.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:47 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 4:26 a.m. on the 700 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:39 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:36 p.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:46 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Locke Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 2:51 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 4:36 p.m. on the 3100 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 5:14 p.m. on the 700 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:37 p.m. on the 1500 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 5:58 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 7:44 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 8:51 p.m. on the 3700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 9:11 p.m. on the 1800 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:36 p.m. on the 700 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 9:58 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.