Shiprock man accused of rolling SUV along Broadway Avenue, having 0.36 BAC

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man is accused of rolling his SUV along West Broadway Avenue in Farmington and having a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.

Bryan Charlie, 33, faces seven charges, including a second-degree felony count of aggravated DWI along with three misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor charges, according to court records.

Hunter Hoaglund, Charlie’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 4 p.m. on April 25 to 835 W. Broadway Ave. on reports of a single vehicle rollover.

A Toyota 4Runner was found on its side in the roadway.

Photos provided to The Daily Times show the vehicle in the eastbound lanes, west of the South Lake Street and West Broadway Avenue intersection.

Paramedics were attending to two people, including Charlie, when police arrived, a court document stated.

The defendant appeared to be slurring his speech, and had the strong odor of alcohol along with bloodshot and watery eyes, according to court records.

Charlie is accused of threatening to batter the officer as he approached the officer and raised his right fist as if he was going to strike, according to court documents.

The defendant was taken to the ground after he appeared to reach for a weapon as an officer tried to handcuff him, a court document stated.

Charlie admitted to driving the vehicle when it crashed while he was driving home, a court document said. He also stated he had too much to drink, but did not say how much alcohol he consumed.

Police did not perform a sobriety test due to what they said was Charlie’s confrontational attitude.

The defendant had an 0.36 and 0.35 blood alcohol content, more than four times the legal amount of 0.08. He was transported to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney Dustin O'Brien told The Daily Times it appears Charlie has four prior felony arrests.

Two are from Illinois and two from Missouri with the most recent DWI arrest in 2016 in Illinois.

O'Brien added the DA's office could possibly reduce Charlie's DWI charge to a fourth-degree felony from a second-degree felony after it receives all of the reports about the defendant.

He was released on April 26 from the county jail. His preliminary hearing is set for the morning of May 12 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

