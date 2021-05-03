Farmington Police Department blotter for April 28, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

This is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 12:55 a.m. on the intersection of West Murray Drive and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 4:37 a.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:18 a.m. on the 2300 block of East 17th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 8:50 a.m. on the 2600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:26 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 10:50 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:59 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:52 p.m. on the 600 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:01 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 3:05 p.m. on the 2300 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 3:53 p.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 7:10 p.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:39 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10 p.m. on the 400 block of East 18th Street. A report was taken.