Farmington Police Department blotter for April 24, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Randi Redbull was arrested at 11:37 a.m. on April 24 on the 500 block of East 18th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Kayin Candelaria was arrested at 11:05 a.m. on April 24 on the 3700 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 1:22 a.m. at the intersection of North Knudsen Avenue and East 17th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 2:25 a.m. on the 1900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 3:19 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:18 a.m. on the 300 block of East 28th Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 10:02 a.m. on the 700 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:07 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:20 p.m. on the 500 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:50 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 2:19 p.m. on the 200 block of South Oliver Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:27 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:18 p.m. on the 500 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:26 p.m. on the 5500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 7:52 p.m. on the 2700 block of Sage Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a robbery at 9:29 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:50 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a shots fired at 11:05 p.m. on the 3700 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

View Comments