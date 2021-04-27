Farmington Police Department blotter for April 23, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Ryan Lowe was arrested at 3:02 a.m. on April 23 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to a warrant for contempt.

• Ashlee Johnson was arrested at 10:51 a.m. on April 23 on the 100 block of West Main Street for alleged disorderly conduct.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:50 a.m. on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 2:44 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a residential burglary at 4:31 a.m. on the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:40 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 10:56 a.m. on the 1000 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 11:08 a.m. on the 400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:38 p.m. at the intersection of East Animas Street and South Wagner Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:03 p.m. on the 100 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 5:22 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:08 p.m. on the 200 block of La Plata Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:05 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 7:38 p.m. on the 1300 block of Bramble Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI at 7:47 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 8:42 p.m. on the 4300 block of Heron Street. A report was taken.

Crime
