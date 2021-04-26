Farmington Police Department blotter for April 20, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Jarek Parrish was arrested at 7:37 p.m. on April 20on the 2600 block of Oriole Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Shawn Willden was arrested at 10:16 p.m. on April 20 on the 600 block of East 16th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Telamena Sandoval was arrested at 6:03 p.m. on April 20 on the 4100 block of East Main Street for alleged driving under the influence of drugs.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:31 a.m. on the 900 block of North Tucker Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of abuse/neglect of a person at 5:31 a.m. on the 500 block of North Behrend Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 9:18 a.m. on the 2200 block of Sunset Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:24 a.m. on the 900 block of Schofield Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:29 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 3:03 p.m. on the 3400 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:39 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 5:26 p.m. on the 4100 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 5:55 p.m. at the intersection of East Murray Drive and Randolph Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 5:56 p.m. on the 500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:03 p.m. on the 1500 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 7:59 p.m. on the 4300 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 10:35 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.