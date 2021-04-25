Farmington man allegedly possessed, distributed child sex abuse materials on internet

Dennis Dowell, 37, is accused of a third-degree felony count of distribution of visual medium of sexual exploitation of children and a fourth-degree felony count of possession of visual medium of sexual exploitation.

A San Juan County Sheriff’s Office detective started the investigation on April 12.

The defendant’s first appearance in Aztec Magistrate Court was scheduled for the morning of April 22.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials and distributing them from an internet-connected device at a Farmington residence.

He did not have legal representation on the afternoon of April 22.

The detective was conducting an online investigation on the BitTorrent network when he discovered evidence an unidentified device appeared to download images depicting child sexual abuse.

The investigation showed the IP address tied to the download was from a Farmington residence after Comcast replied to a search warrant.

A search warrant for a residence on 1600 block of East 21st Street in Farmington was executed on April 21.

No information on any devices collected from the residence was included in the arrest warrant affidavit.

An interview with Dowell at the Farmington Police Department was included in the court filing, in which Dowell initially denied all the allegations against him but later said he deleted all the child sexual abuse materials two weeks earlier.

Dowell's claim that he deleted the files two weeks prior did not match up with the evidence the detective found on April 12.

The defendant did not appear to have prior criminal cases, according to New Mexico Case Lookup.

He was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on the afternoon of April 21.

