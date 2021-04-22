Farmington Police Department blotter for April 17, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kerick Armstrong was arrested at 9:58 p.m. on April 17 on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue due to a warrant for contempt.

• Erika Thompson was arrested at 4:08 p.m. on April 17 on the 4600 block of East Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Marlin Rockwell was arrested at 1:08 a.m. on April 17 on the 700 block of Brimhall Place for alleged disorderly conduct and concealing identity.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:55 a.m. on the 400 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:44 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 10:12 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ojo Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:15 a.m. on the 1800 block of Hutton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 12:16 p.m. on the 400 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:33 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:58 p.m. on the 2900 block of La Puente Place. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of fraud/forgery at 2:27 p.m. on the 200 block of West 38th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 4:07 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 4:44 p.m. on the 900 block of Glade Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:01 p.m. on the 7900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:25 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 7:51 p.m. on the 800 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an indecent exposure incident at 8:04 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:24 p.m. on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:55 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 9:04 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

