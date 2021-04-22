Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle behind Bloomfield grocery store

Miramontes is accused of four, fourth-degree felony counts, according to the criminal complaint.

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man is accused of shooting a firearm at a pickup truck occupied by three people behind a Bloomfield grocery store.

Nathan Miramontes, 29, is accused of assaulting two people with a firearm, shooting at a motor vehicle and causing more than $1,000 in property damage, according to court documents.

He did not have legal representation on the morning of April 22.

Police interviewed two witnesses allegedly involved in the incident.

Court documents state that Miramontes showed up intoxicated to a residence in Bloomfield where one of the witnesses was celebrating his birthday.

A female witness said Miramontes started to argue with another male at the residence. The defendant was kicked out of the residence for trying to fight with the man he was arguing with.

The witnesses and another male got into a pickup truck to go for a drive, court documents state. The pickup truck was driving behind Farmer’s Market when the occupants said they saw Miramontes.

Miramontes allegedly fired a gun several times at the three people inside the pickup truck. Both the female and male witness identified Miramontes as the suspect, according to court documents.

The truck drove away from the scene and the female driver called 911.

The back window of the truck was shot out and the truck’s front, driver-side quarter panel was shot twice.

Investigators recovered seven spent 9mm casings found in the roadway, sidewalk and in the dirt. There was no description of the firearm in the affidavit.

Miramontes is charged with two counts of alleged aggravated assault, for the two occupants interviewed by police.

The third occupant in the vehicle was uncooperative with investigators. Miramontes was not charged in connection with the uncooperative witness.

Miramontes was booked on April 18 into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center and released on April 19.

The defendant’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of April 29 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

