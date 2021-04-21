Farmington Police Department blotter for April 16, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kristopher Baier was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on April 16 on the 2800 block of East 22nd Street due to an arrest warrant.

• John Bautista Jr. was arrested at 12:51 a.m. on April 16 at the intersection of East Cedar Street and South Illinois Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Isaiah Reid was arrested at 1:10 a.m. on April 16 on the 1200 block of Mockingbird Circle due to an arrest warrant.

• Russell Lewis Jr. was arrested at 7:29 a.m. on April 16 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Tanisha Begay was arrested at 10:58 p.m. on April 16 on the 1700 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Patrick Dechee was arrested at 4:31 p.m. on April 16 on the 800 block of Tamarack Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged driving under the influence of drugs and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Danielle Boring was arrested at 11:16 a.m. on April 16 at the intersection of Bloomfield Highway and Sandstone Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at 1:12 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:59 a.m. on the 600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:10 a.m. on the 600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:17 a.m. on the 200 block of East Comanche Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 8:36 a.m. at the intersection of College Boulevard and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:49 a.m. on the 1000 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 1:35 p.m. on the 2600 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 2:18 p.m. on the 200 block of South Gooding Lane. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 3:22 p.m. on the 200 block of South Dustin Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 4:31 p.m. on the 800 block of Tamarack Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:29 p.m. on the 1400 block of Camino Monte. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 6:56 p.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:31 p.m. on the 3400 block of Victoria Way. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 11:50 p.m. on the 2400 block of Glade Road. A report was taken.

