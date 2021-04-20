Farmington Police Department blotter for April 14, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:09 a.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 6:32 a.m. on the 4500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 9:15 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 9:28 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 10:01 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 10:57 a.m. on the 2000 block of Troy King Road. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 12:39 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1:05 p.m. on the 1600 block of Cliffside Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 2:56 p.m. on the 3000 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 3:17 p.m. on the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 4:09 p.m. on the 2900 block of North Knudsen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 6:27 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.