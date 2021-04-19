Farmington Police Department blotter for April 13, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
View Comments

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kenneth Moore was arrested at 8:53 a.m. on April 13 on the 500 block of West Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Tyler Cook was arrested at 12:59 p.m. on April 13 on the 600 block of East 20th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Stevenson Benally was arrested at 9:55 p.m. on April 13 on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue for alleged trespass.

• Cordalle White was arrested at 2:32 p.m. on April 13 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Jerremiej Yazziee-Miller was arrested at 1:49 p.m. on April 13 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged false police report.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 5:21 a.m. at the intersection of English Road and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 6:49 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 9:48 a.m. on the 200 block of North Allen Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 11:40 a.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 12:44 p.m. on the 800 block of Sunrise Court. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 12:59 p.m. on the 4700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a fraud/forgery at 1:15 p.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:10 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 8:08 p.m. at the intersection of West Apache Street and North Schwartz Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of breaking and entering at 8:26 p.m. on the 100 block of East Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 9:15 p.m. on County Road 5568. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:44 p.m. on the 3100 block of La Plata Highway. A report was taken.

View Comments