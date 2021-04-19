Crownpoint man allegedly raped juvenile girl multiple times last year

Errick Begay, 25, was charged with 15 felony charges on Feb. 24 in Farmington Magistrate Court, according to the criminal complaint.

The Farmington Police Department investigation was launched on Feb. 2.

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office on April 12 filed a motion to keep Begay at the county jail without bond as he awaits trial.

FARMINGTON — A Crownpoint man who is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile girl faces more than a dozen felony charges, including nine counts of rape.

Errick Begay, 25, was charged with 15 felonies charges on Feb. 24 in Farmington Magistrate Court, according to the criminal complaint.

Those charges include nine counts of criminal sexual penetration, three counts of criminal sexual contact and two counts of child abuse between Feb. 2, 2020, and Dec. 22, 2020.

Ruth Wheeler, Begay’s attorney, declined to comment on the case.

The arrest warrant for Begay was served on April 9 and he was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center that day.

The Farmington Police Department investigation was launched on Feb. 2.

The nine-page arrest warrant affidavit details the numerous allegations levied against Begay in graphic detail.

A Farmington officer was dispatched to a residence on Glade Lane on the afternoon of Feb. 1 on reports of a man who reportedly raped a juvenile girl.

The woman who spoke to police said the girl told her Begay had touched her in a way that made her uncomfortable.

The girl also spoke about some of the sexual assault allegations to the woman, which led the woman to call police.

A safehouse interview was organized with the juvenile girl on Feb. 3 at Childhaven in Farmington.

The girl detailed accusations of rape, sexual abuse and child abuse during a nearly 11-month period in 2020.

More:Navajo Nation leader raises sexual assault awareness with walk before Spring Session began

The court documents allege that Begay raped the girl more than once on the same night.

She told investigators three incidents happened in February, two incidents in June and the last incident in December at a Farmington residence.

The two child abuse charges stem from two separate times where Begay is accused of actions including hitting and slapping her in the face and grabbing her by her hair while sexually assaulting her.

The affidavit states the girl tried to fight back at times by biting Begay in his hand along kicking him in his stomach and groin.

Begay has been held at the county jail since April 9

The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office on April 12 filed a motion to keep Begay at the county jail without bond as he awaits trial.

More:Area law enforcement leaders raise concerns about marijuana legalization

A hearing on the motion was set for the afternoon of April 19 in Aztec District Court. There was no time or date listed for a preliminary hearing in court records.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e