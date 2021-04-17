Colorado man accused of selling meth three times to undercover narcotics agent

Gabriel Garcia, 32, is facing three, second-degree felony counts of trafficking controlled substances and a fourth-degree felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The defendant was investigated by the Region II Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, a regional task force comprised of San Juan County law enforcement.

He is accused of violating his probation on a March 3, 2020, conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

FARMINGTON — A Colorado man is accused of multiple counts of drug trafficking for allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent three times in January.

Gabriel Garcia, 32, is facing three, second-degree felony counts of trafficking controlled substances and a fourth-degree felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant was investigated by the Region II Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, a regional task force comprised of San Juan County law enforcement.

He allegedly sold about 152 grams, or about .33 pounds of meth, to a Region II Narcotics Taskforce agent on Jan. 20, 21 and 24 and illegally possessed a shotgun as a convicted felon, according to court documents.

Garcia did not have legal representation on the morning of April 16.

Multiple offenses reported

The first incident allegedly occurred at a residence in west Farmington on Jan. 20

An agent heard from a confidential informant that Garcia wanted to sell one or two ounces of meth.

The agent traveled to Garcia’s location, and documents indicate that they spoke inside a vehicle before entering the residence.

Garcia allegedly conducted the deal with the agent inside the residence, where court documents state that the agent purchased 56.7 grams of meth.

It was on Jan. 21 that the agent learned Garcia allegedly wanted to sell more of the controlled substance.

Documents state that the next alleged incident occurred in the parking lot of a Farmington motel, where the agent allegedly purchased 46.5 gram of meth from Garcia.

The third alleged incident allegedly occurred on Jan. 24 near a residence in southeast Farmington.

Garcia told the agent he had plans to sell the meth and a shotgun, but the person with the firearm had not arrived yet.

The deal for the shotgun was moved to the next day, after Garcia allegedly sold 49.2 grams of meth to the agent.

The alleged purchase of the shotgun was conducted on Jan. 25 in the parking lot of an Aztec restaurant.

Garcia told the agent he had to travel to Durango, Colorado, to acquire more meth, according to court documents.

Colorado State Police and members of the Southwest Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Garcia after he left a Durango hotel. They took over the investigation at that point.

Garcia has been incarcerated since March 9 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

He is accused of violating his probation on a March 3, 2020, conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

A May 6 hearing on the alleged probation violations is set for Aztec District Court.

Garcia’s preliminary hearing on the drug trafficking case is set for the morning of April 28 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e