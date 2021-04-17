Aztec High School shuts down in-person learning due to COVID-19 concerns

FARMINGTON — Students at Aztec High School are moving to remote learning this week after a positive case of COVID-19 has led to dozens of students and multiple teachers having to quarantine.

San Juan County now has 10 public schools which shut down in-person learning to COVID-19 exposure to students and staff this month.

The Aztec Municipal School District posted on its Facebook page at 9:11 a.m. on April 17 that district officials voluntary moved to remote learning for the week of April 19-24, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Athletics and activities will continue as scheduled.

Aztec Superintendent Kirk Carpenter told The Daily Times the school had one positive COVID-19 case among staff and students.

When contact tracing was performed, at least 50 students and at least five teachers had exposure, which requires them to quarantine for two weeks.

There were no cases listed on the New Mexico Rapid Response list maintained by the state on the morning of April 17.

Carpenter said it can be difficult to provide proper learning when you don’t have enough teachers to supervise in a meaningful way.

“We’ll still provide the education the best way we can, but nothing is predictable,” Carpenter said.

The high school is the second Aztec school to close due to COVID-19 issues, as Park Avenue Elementary School shut down for the week on April 14.

The Bloomfield School District has closed four schools. The Central Consolidated School District has closed three schools, and the Farmington Municipal School District has closed Piedra Vista High School due to positive COVID-19 cases since April 9.

All 10 schools were voluntarily closed by district officials.

