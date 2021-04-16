Farmington Police Department blotter for April 11, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 12:14 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Clayton Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:43 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 3:38 a.m. on the 2700 block of Parque De Oeste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 9:44 a.m. on the 700 block of South Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 11:16 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 4:58 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:30 p.m. on the 6700 block of Jemez Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 6:54 p.m. on the 200 block of Nelson Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:18 p.m. on the 2500 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 9:31 p.m. on the 300 block of Lupine Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a liquor violation at 10:14 p.m. on the 5900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.