Farmington Police Department blotter for April 10, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:32 a.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 9:48 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary at 10:39 a.m. on the 2100 block of East 13th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a commercial breaking and entering at 11:34 a.m. on the 2500 block of East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 12:43 p.m. on the 300 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a civil problem at 1:11 p.m. on the 2500 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:51 p.m. on the 200 block of South Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 3:29 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 3:50 p.m. on the 5400 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 5:22 p.m. on the 200 block of Airport Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:41 p.m. on the 2500 block of Almon Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 8:03 p.m. on the 3200 block of Crescent Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:49 p.m. on the 500 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:06 p.m. on the 700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 10:32 p.m. on the 1000 block of Bisti Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at 10:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of Poquita Street. A report was taken.