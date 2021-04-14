Farmington Police Department blotter for April 9, 2021

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• William Duncan Jr. was arrested at 10:45 a.m. on April 9 on the 2300 block of East 16th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Winston Sandoval was arrested at 3 p.m. on April 9 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:20 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:03 a.m. at the intersection of Foothills Drive and Crestwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 1:21 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 5:04 a.m. on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:50 a.m. on the 5800 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:08 a.m. at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:54 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:29 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:46 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 4:53 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:19 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:17 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:44 p.m. on the 2300 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:09 p.m. on the 6700 block of Jemez Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI at 10:10 p.m. on the 4800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:07 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:43 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

