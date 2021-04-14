Farmington Police Department blotter for April 9, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• William Duncan Jr. was arrested at 10:45 a.m. on April 9 on the 2300 block of East 16th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Winston Sandoval was arrested at 3 p.m. on April 9 on the 100 block of West Animas Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:20 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 1:03 a.m. at the intersection of Foothills Drive and Crestwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 1:21 a.m. on the 900 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 5:04 a.m. on the 3000 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:50 a.m. on the 5800 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 9:08 a.m. at the intersection of South Butler Avenue and San Juan Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 12:54 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 2:29 p.m. on the 900 block of North Auburn Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:46 p.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 4:53 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 5:19 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 8:17 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:44 p.m. on the 2300 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 10:09 p.m. on the 6700 block of Jemez Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a DWI/DUI at 10:10 p.m. on the 4800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 11:07 p.m. on the 1300 block of West Navajo Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:43 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.