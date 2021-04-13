San Juan County woman accused of sexually abusing three juvenile girls

Vera Pierce, 49, is accused of two, second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact and a third-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact.

FARMINGTON — A San Juan County woman is accused of sexually abusing three young girls, the most recent allegations revealed after a young girl called emergency dispatch to report the defendant's alleged conduct.

Vera Pierce, 49, is accused of two, second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact and a third-degree felony count of criminal sexual contact, according to the criminal complaint.

Pierce is accused of sexually abusing three girls under the age of 13 years old, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. She did not have legal representation on the morning of April 13 and was awaiting assignment of a public defender.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation, which was launched on the night of Sept. 18. Charges were filed against Pierce on April 7.

A deputy responded to a call around 9:26 p.m. on Sept. 18 to a residence on County Road 3000 regarding alleged sexual abuse.

A young girl called dispatch and said Pierce had sexually abused a relative.

Safehouse interviews were conducted on Sept. 21 with the girl who was allegedly abused and the girl who called dispatch.

Documents state that the girl making the recent abuse claim said Pierce was intoxicated and sexually abused her by touching her over her clothing.

The girl who called dispatch also told investigators Pierce had sexually abused her about four years earlier, touching her under her clothing, according to court documents.

As part of the investigation, an adult female relative of the young girls was interviewed on Oct. 8.

The woman told the detective that Pierce sexually abused her before she turned 13-years-old and said she was also touched under her clothing, according to court documents.

An attorney representing Pierce on Oct. 5 spoke to the detective. The attorney said they were trying to organize a polygraph test for the defendant to take, possibly with an Albuquerque office.

The detective offered to administer a polygraph test for free at the Sheriff’s Office, but the attorney never responded to the offer.

Pierce was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on April 7 and released two days later.

Her preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 15 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

