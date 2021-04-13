Aztec dormitory employee accused of DWI in school vehicle said 'he needed to go to work'

Vivien Toledo, 26, of Nageezi, is accused of driving while intoxicated, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

FARMINGTON — An employee of an Aztec dormitory run by the Bureau of Indian Education was allegedly driving a school vehicle while intoxicated, telling a Bloomfield officer he needed to go to work.

He faces one misdemeanor charge along with three petty misdemeanor charges.

Toledo told a Bloomfield Police Department officer on the morning of April 5 he worked as a security guard at an Aztec school.

Aztec schools Superintendent Kirk Carpenter and Mosaic Academy Administrator Amanda Knight both said Toledo did not work for the district or the charter school.

Carpenter told The Daily Times that Toldeo works at Kinteel Residential Campus, Inc.

Bloomfield police spokesperson Suzanne Moore said a white GMC pickup truck Toledo was driving was registered to Kinteel Residential Campus, Inc.

Kinteel Residential Campus, Inc. declined to comment on the allegations. The dormitory is operated by the Bureau of Indian Education.

A Bloomfield police officer was dispatched around 11:18 a.m. on April 5 to the Speedway gas station at 3301 N. First St. on reports of a vehicle complaint.

The gas station cashier said Toledo got out of a truck and screamed at another driver. The employee also told police Toledo smelled like alcohol when was in the store and was slurring his words.

When the officer made contact with Toledo, the officer could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the defendant, according to court documents. When asked on a scale of one to 10 how drunk he was, Toledo allegedly told the officer he was a six and that he had his last drink about two hours earlier.

While performing the field sobriety test, documents indicate that Toledo stopped in the middle of the walk and turn test, refusing to continue the test.

The defendant was released on April 6 from the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Toledo’s arraignment is scheduled for the morning of April 21 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

