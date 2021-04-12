Farmington Police Department blotter for April 7, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Monique Beltran was arrested at 9:32 a.m. on April 7 on the 800 block of West Apache Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Elijah Wiggins was arrested at 10:17 p.m. on April 7 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Renee Chee was arrested at 7 p.m. on April 7 on the 800 block of Andrea Drive for alleged concealing identity and forgery.

• LeAndro Tyler was arrested at 8 a.m. on April 7 on the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged arson, resisting arrest and concealing identity.

• Jennifer Cocca was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on April 7 at the intersection of Bloomfield Boulevard and Cortland Drive due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Wren Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an accident with injuries at 7:38 a.m. at the intersection of Wildflower Parkway and Desert Rose Trail. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost and found property at 8:31 a.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:02 a.m. on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at 10:32 a.m. on County Road 5500. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:07 a.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:08 p.m. at the intersection of North Bowman Avenue and West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 1:47 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:14 p.m. on the 400 block of South Commercial Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:22 p.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:38 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 6:41 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:44 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.