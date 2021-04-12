Farmington Police Department blotter for April 7, 2021

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Monique Beltran was arrested at 9:32 a.m. on April 7 on the 800 block of West Apache Street due to a warrant for failure to appear.

• Elijah Wiggins was arrested at 10:17 p.m. on April 7 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Renee Chee was arrested at 7 p.m. on April 7 on the 800 block of Andrea Drive for alleged concealing identity and forgery.

• LeAndro Tyler was arrested at 8 a.m. on April 7 on the 3000 block of East Main Street for alleged arson, resisting arrest and concealing identity.

• Jennifer Cocca was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on April 7 at the intersection of Bloomfield Boulevard and Cortland Drive due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 5:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Wren Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an accident with injuries at 7:38 a.m. at the intersection of Wildflower Parkway and Desert Rose Trail. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost and found property at 8:31 a.m. on the 100 block of North Browning Parkway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:02 a.m. on the 1900 block of Cortland Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at 10:32 a.m. on County Road 5500. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 11:07 a.m. on the 300 block of West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a down subject at 1:08 p.m. at the intersection of North Bowman Avenue and West Arrington Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 1:47 p.m. on the 2800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 3:14 p.m. on the 400 block of South Commercial Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 3:22 p.m. on the 1100 block of Hines Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 5:38 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 6:41 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 10:44 p.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

