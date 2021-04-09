Farmington Police Department blotter for April 3, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of indecent exposure at 12:04 a.m. on the 2500 block of Bloomfield Highway. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 1:24 a.m. on the 500 block of Scott Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1:40 a.m. on the 5000 block of Greenwood Drive. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 7:55 a.m. on the 1900 block of North Dustin Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 8:58 a.m. at the intersection of San Juan Boulevard and North Butler Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 10:52 a.m. on the 1700 block of North Laguna Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 11:42 a.m. at the intersection of South Behrend Avenue and West Animas Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:56 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:44 p.m. on the 4900 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 4:36 p.m. on the 3700 block of San Medina Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 5:53 p.m. on the 1200 block of Utton Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 6:09 p.m. on the 300 block of North Buena Vista Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a juvenile complaint at 6:36 p.m. on the 1700 block of Oriole Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 8:27 p.m. on the 5000 block of Samantha Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:53 p.m. on the 3700 block of Buckingham Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 9:10 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 10:06 p.m. on the 3200 block of Crescent Avenue. A report was taken.