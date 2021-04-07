Farmington man charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection

Shawn Witzemann is accused of four charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority along with violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, according to the criminal complaint.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has been arrested on federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which left five dead and dozens injured.

Shawn Witzemann, 38, turned himself in to federal authorities on April 6 in Farmington, according to FBI Spokesman Frank Fisher.

Witzemann is accused of four charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority along with violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant was allegedly part of the group which forced entry into the U.S. Capitol while the United States Senate was in session, which prompted the evacuation of the chambers as some in the group broke windows and assaulted members of the U.S. Capitol Police, according to court documents.

A Facebook account with Witzemann's name posted on April 5 that he was going to be charged by the U.S. Department of Justice and that he planned to turn himself in on April 6.

The Paper first reported on the defendant's social media post.

Witzemann wrote that he did not know how long he would be held in connection to the criminal charges he was accused of but hoped we would be able to return to work as soon as possible.

Witzemann's Facebook pagelisted him as a principal at Rocinante High School but Farmington schools spokesperson Renee Lucero said he was not the principal.

"Telling the truth isn't an easy business to be in but I suppose but I suppose this is just another chapter in my life's greatest passion," Witzemann wrote on Facebook.

It was on Jan. 15 when the FBI received a tip, which contained a link to a video recorded inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

It was hosted on a Facebook page called “The Armenian Council for Truth in Journalism.”

The FBI learned the video was initially uploaded by an Instagram account tied to Witzemann.

Witzemann on Jan. 15 provided a video he recorded of himself to the FBI. He admitted in the video to being inside the Capitol building during the insurrection.

The defendant said in the video he travels to demonstrations and protests, providing live-streaming video coverage.

He also admitted to participating in a podcast for “The Armenian Council for Truth in Journalism.”

Witzemann said he initially went to former President Donald Trump's rally on Jan. 6 then marched on the U.S. Capitol.

He then said he went inside the building and entered into the rotunda. The defendant says he left the Capitol building after being told by police to leave.

Witzemann also provided three videos he recorded inside the Capitol building to federal authorities.

U.S. Capitol Police body cameras captured Witzemann inside the Capitol building and screenshots of the video were included in the criminal complaint.

The defendant had a 9:30 a.m. hearing on April 7 in Albuquerque federal court.

No court documents from the hearing were uploaded as of 11:30 a.m. on April 7. It was unknown if he was still in federal custody.

