Farmington Police Department blotter for April 2, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 12:10 a.m. on the 1900 block of Camino Rio. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 12:21 a.m. on the 1700 block of East Elm Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a residential breaking and entering at 6:12 a.m. on the 900 block of Hallett Circle. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 11:32 a.m. on the 3500 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 12:07 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Bluffview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a narcotics at 12:09 p.m. on the 1000 block of Ridgeway Place. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a non-domestic fight at 12:29 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a missing/runaway person at 1:34 p.m. on the 900 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 2:55 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of battery at 4:11 p.m. on the 800 block of West Maple Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an animal complaint/investigation at 4:55 p.m. on the 700 block of West Apache Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 5:10 p.m. on the 300 block of Canyon View Circle. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an unwanted subject at 5:56 p.m. on the 800 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 6:53 p.m. on the 4900 block of Carolcreste Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 7:49 p.m. on the 2700 block of East 22nd Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of larceny at 8:59 p.m. on the 900 block of Cannery Court. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:03 p.m. on the 600 block of Oak Street. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 10:01 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 11:04 p.m. on the 2000 block of North Mesa Verde Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police conducted a welfare check at 11:34 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.