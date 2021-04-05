Firefighters working to contain fire northwest of Shiprock which has burned 89 acres

FARMINGTON — Regional firefighting agencies are working to contain a wildfire that has burned about 89 acres northwest of Shiprock. The blaze briefly prompted evacuations on Easter.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire Management Navajo Region on the morning of April 5 posted on Facebook that the “Second Wash 01” wildfire was detected around 2:15 p.m. on April 4, about five miles northwest of Shiprock near Mesa Farm Road, according to the Facebook post.

The BIA Fire and Aviation Management Navajo Region, Navajo Nation Fire & Rescue and San Juan County Fire & Rescue responded to the fire along with Farmington firefighters, according to social media posts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The BIA did not list any information on the containment of the fire beyond stating it’s not contained.

The Navajo Police Department posted on Facebook around 5:06 p.m. on April 4, asking residents to evacuate the general area.

Navajo police at 7 p.m. stated the fire was almost contained.

Residents were allowed to return to their residences around 7:43 p.m. and Navajo Route 364 was reopened.

Police also posted that a BIA “hot shot” team would remain on watch throughout the night.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the wildfire area due to the fire spread and hazardous terrain.

They are also asked to avoid access roads and trails near the fire.

