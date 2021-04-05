Aztec man accused of biting another man's ear, threatening to run people over with an SUV

Jeremy Fierro, 27, is accused of causing great bodily harm by battering a man and assaulting two men with a Ford Bronco, according to the court documents.

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man is accused of putting a man in a headlock and biting his ear, then threatening to run that man and another person over with a vehicle.

Jeremy Fierro, 27, is accused of causing great bodily harm by battering a man and assaulting two men with a Ford Bronco, according to court documents filed in the case.

Fierro is charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery along with two, fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of April 5.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 3:23 p.m. on April 1 to County Road 2595, south of Aztec on reports of a fight.

Deputies separated everyone at the scene. The man allegedly injured by Fierro spoke to a deputy.

He said he was out for a motorcycle ride with people, including his son, and Fierro was parked in front of the residence when they returned.

Fierro has a restraining order and was not supposed to be at the residence, according to court documents.

The man told police Fierro jumped out of his vehicle with a screwdriver and ran toward him, and his son and others.

Fierro allegedly put the man in a headlock and began biting his ear. The deputy noticed blood coming from the man’s ear and could see a severe laceration on the top of his ear.

Documents indicate that the man’s son pulled Fierro off him and the defendant allegedly bit the man a second time on his hand, but did not break skin.

Fierro is accused of getting back in his SUV then revving the engine and peeling out, as if he was going to run the man and his son over.

Both men believed Fierro was going to run them over, according to court documents.

Fierro was taken into custody at the scene and then booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The man with the bite was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The defendant was released on April 2 from the county jail.

Fierro’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 8 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

