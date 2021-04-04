Man convicted of stealing semitrucks from area business, gets probation

Clyde Smith Jr., 55, plead no contest to three felony counts of vehicle theft and vehicle burglary along with a felony count of criminal damage to property.

FARMINGTON — A Farmington man has plead guilty to burglarizing and stealing four semitrucks from a Farmington business, getting five years of probation and being ordered to pay more than $41,000 in restitution.

Clyde Smith Jr., 55, plead no contest to three felony counts of vehicle theft and vehicle burglary along with a felony count of criminal damage to property during a March 24 hearing in Aztec District Court in front of Chief District Court Judge Karen Townsend.

Smith was sentenced to seven years and six months in the New Mexico Department of Corrections. That sentence was suspended by Judge Townsend except for one year that the defendant served at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The defendant was also ordered to pay about $41,075 in restitution.

He is also given five years of supervised probation. If Smith violates his probation, he will serve the remainder of his sentence in a state prison.

Dustin O’Brien, San Juan County Chief Deputy District Attorney, told The Daily Times the prosecution’s goal was to get felony convictions and restitution in the case, and it was achieved.

Sarah Field, Smith’s attorney, did not respond to requests for comment on the sentencing.

Smith was initially charged with four felony counts of vehicle theft and vehicle burglary and two felony counts of criminal damage to property.

He was charged with burglarizing and stealing four semitrucks from U.S. Transport at 1205 Mission Ave. in Farmington. He also was charged with damaging the company’s gate and a semitruck.

Smith’s booking bracelet from the jail and his Medicaid card were found in one of the stolen vehicles.

The Farmington Police Department investigation was launched on Sept. 20, 2019.

The plea agreement also covered a separate vehicle theft/burglary case from Sept. 2019. Smith was charged with stealing and burglarizing an Ashley Furniture delivery truck at 4174 U.S. Highway 64 in Kirtland on or around Sept. 9, 2019.

He pleaded no contest to a felony count of criminal damage to property in the Ashley Furniture case.

Smith was released on March 25 from the county jail after being held since Feb. 25, 2020.

