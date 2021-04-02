Farmington Police Department blotter for March 27, 2021

The Daily Times Staff
Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Kaylee Begaye was arrested at 8 p.m. on March 27 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged shoplifting.

• Christopher Lee was arrested at 5:45 p.m. on March 27 on the 3600 block of Iles Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Javier Casaus was arrested at 3:26 p.m. on March 27 on the 800 block of East Main Street due to an arrest warrant along with alleged criminal trespass.

• Roy Knipp was arrested at 12:40 p.m. on March 27 on the 800 block of North Vine Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Nashauna Brown was arrested at 10:42 p.m. on March 27 on the 1600 block of Bloomfield Boulevard for alleged driving while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 1:10 a.m. on the 500 block of North Orchard Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an armed subject at 4:08 a.m. on the 1000 block of Sycamore Street. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at 7:25 a.m. on the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a battery at 8:25 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with no injuries at 10:04 a.m. at the intersection of North Butler Avenue and East 20th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint at 11:06 a.m. on the 2600 block of Arch Lane. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an accident with injuries at 1 p.m. at the intersection of College Boulevard and East Pinon Hills Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of trespassing at 3:26 p.m. on the 800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of shoplifting at 5:40 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics at 6:21 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 8:38 p.m. on the 900 block of Fairgrounds Road. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a domestic fight at 9:40 p.m. on the 1900 block of Camina Placer. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a natural gas leak at 11:11 p.m. on the 1000 block of East 26th Street. A report was taken.

