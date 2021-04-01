Farmington Police Department blotter for March 26, 2021

The Daily Times Staff

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Farmington Police Department. Everyone who is arrested is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

• Nicholas Velasquez was arrested at 10:18 p.m. on March 26 on the 1400 block of West Main Street for alleged shoplifting.

• Reuben Hogue was arrested at 8:25 p.m. on March 26 on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue for alleged assault.

• Charles Pacheco was arrested at 5:19 p.m. on March 26 at the intersection of North Sullivan Avenue and East 16th Street due to an arrest warrant.

• Bertina Silas was arrested at 3:31 p.m. on March 26 at the intersection of Brimhall Place and North Schwartz Avenue due to an arrest warrant along with alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of other controlled substances, paraphernalia for controlled substances and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• Josephine Harden was arrested at 2:20 p.m. on March 26 on the 600 block of Scott Avenue due to an arrest warrant.

• Valdus Jim was arrested at 3 p.m. on March 26 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

• Travis George was arrested at 1:39 p.m. on March 26 on the 4900 block of East Main Street for alleged possession, consumption, sale or service in public places.

• Leander Willis was arrested at 1 p.m. on March 26 on the 10000 block of N.M. Highway 371 due to an arrest warrant.

Calls for service

Below is a digest of service calls performed by the Farmington Police Department. Full printed records are available in the department’s lobby at 900 N. Municipal Drive.

• Police responded to a domestic fight at 12:16 a.m. on the 1200 block of Basin Road. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of criminal damage to property at 8:13 a.m. on the 5800 block of College Boulevard. A report was taken.

• Police investigated a report of lost/found property at 9:33 a.m. on the 900 block of Municipal Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a civil problem at 11:14 a.m. on the 2100 block of East 16th Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an accident with no injuries at 12:13 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of narcotics activity at 1:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Farmington Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of harassment at 3:53 p.m. on the 3800 block of Piedra Vista Drive. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a reported battery at 5:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Fairview Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an unwanted subject at 7:45 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle at 8:54 p.m. on the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue. A report was taken.

• Police responded to an accident with no injuries at 10:02 p.m. on the 4600 block of East Main Street. A report was taken.