Bloomfield woman accused of arson, causing $100,000 in damage to Farmington Travelodge

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield woman is accused of causing more than $100,000 worth of damage by starting a fire at a Farmington motel.

Jessica Green, 41, is accused of sparking the blaze that damaged three rooms at the Travelodge by Wyndham at 2530 Bloomfield Highway in Farmington, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

She faces a second-degree felony count of arson, according to court records.

The defendant did not have legal representation on the morning of March 30.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 4:22 a.m. on March 25 to the former Rimrock Lodge on reports of a structure fire.

An officer arriving on scene saw a large fire coming from one of the rooms. A man was seen trying to keep Green away from the fire.

She was naked while pacing back and forth and yelling at the fire, according to court documents. The male witness said Green was staying in one of the rooms on fire and that she started the fire.

The defendant had an active arrest warrant and was detained at the scene. A blue lighter was found in her hand.

The witness told police he woke up to Green outside yelling then saw the smoke and fire.

Green briefly spoke to police. She said a man nicknamed “Clutch” started the fire and that he was “Satan's son.”

The officer noted in the affidavit Green’s behavior was consistent with drug usage. The defendant also denied all accusations that she started the fire.

She was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.

An employee told police it would cost about $35,000 to repair each of the three rooms damaged by the fire, for a total cost of $105,000.

Green was booked into the San Juan County Adult Detention Center on March 25 and remains incarcerated.

The defendant has two pending criminal cases, including a felony case of alleged vehicle theft.

She has felony convictions for breaking and entering and battery on a peace officer.

Green’s preliminary hearing is set for the morning of April 14 in Farmington Magistrate Court.

