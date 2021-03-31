Man accused of intentionally driving SUV into Farmington law firm, causing at least $20,000 in damages

Christopher Lucero is accused of driving into the Titus and Murphy Law Firm in Farmington on the evening of Feb. 22.

FARMINGTON — An Aztec man who is wanted by police is accused of intentionally driving into a Farmington attorney’s office building and causing at least $20,000 in damages.

Christopher Lucero, 35, is accused of driving into the lobby of the Titus and Murphy Law Firm on the evening of Feb. 22, according to court documents.

The defendant faces fourth-degree felony counts of breaking and entering along with criminal damage to property, according to the criminal complaint.

Lucero’s arrest warrant was issued on March 3 in Farmington Magistrate Court and is still active.

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 8:47 p.m. on Feb. 22 to 4000 E. 30th Street on reports of a business alarm, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Officers arriving at the scene found a white Ford SUV had caused significant damage to the interior and exterior of the building.

No driver or occupants were found at the scene. The vehicle was registered to a woman in Aztec and was transported to the Farmington police impound lot.

Surveillance video footage from the business showed the SUV appeared to be intentionally driven into the building. The vehicle slowly crept the front tires over the curb onto the sidewalk, then the vehicle accelerated very quickly into the front doors and windows, coming to a stop in the lobby.

A man suspected to be Lucero is seen exiting the vehicle wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and red and black gloves exits the vehicle.

Video footage from the area caught the defendant walking through the Horace Nissan parking lot at 4300 E. Main St., then the man is lost in the area of Beckland Drive and East Main Street, according to court documents.

Attorney Steve Murphy told police he believed Lucero was the suspect. The owner of the SUV had signed an “individual guarantee of fees” for Lucero with the law firm.

Murphy told The Daily Times the business estimates it will cost about $20,000 to replace the damaged furniture and they did not have an estimate yet for the cost of repairing the building.

Two receipts from an Aztec auto parts store and an insurance card with Lucero’s name were found in the vehicle.

The woman who owns the SUV told police she dropped the vehicle off with Lucero so he would fix the brakes, and they hadn’t spoken since then.

Investigators could not reach Lucero for an interview.

